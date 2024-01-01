Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans: We deserved win at West Ham

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans say victory was deserved at West Ham on Saturday.

Villa won 2-1 via goals from Amadou Onana and Jhon Duran.

Tielemans later said, "We took some good chances and we deserved to win.

"I think that is football and sometimes these chances go in and sometimes not. We kept creating chances and pushing. We are very happy.

"The substitutes made a massive difference. I think we had a bit of a dip at that point and the manager made the changes at the right time. The three off them combined for that goal. We have some great players and we are ready to perform.

"We will have to wait and see because it is only the first game. We have a lot of ambition and we want to build on that. We want to be the best we can be."