Aston Villa midfielder Luiz: Brazilians are changing our rep in England

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is eager to change the reputation of Brazilians in the Premier League.

Luiz feels he's been successful in changing how Brazilian footballers are perceived in England.

He told the Guardian: "We Brazilians are smart enough to know that the Premier League is the best league in the world and everyone wants to feel that emotion.

"In the past, Brazilians were considered lazy, not wanting to run, not wanting to mark their opponents, but that has certainly changed . Today we have a generation that is not stupid. We have seen the mistakes of the past and today we have managed to change the way many countries and people looked at us.

"In the Premier League, you have to focus 100% on football. You can't think about anything else. It is a league that demands a lot from you every day, in training and in games. It's the only way to succeed. That is the secret of success here.”