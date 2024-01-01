Aston Villa midfielder Luiz hints staying for Emery

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz admits he's close to manager Unai Emery.

Luiz is said to be close to joining Juventus.

However, he told the Guardian of Emery: “He's a little crazy. I say this because of the sense of his intensity. He is very passionate about what he does. He is very intense in his work and in the things he wants. Sometimes he's pretty funny. In the last game against Liverpool, he celebrated Jhon Durán's goal, he got excited, he said a lot of things and then in the locker room he seemed like a completely different person.

"It is great to work with him and be part of this moment we are living. But what I like most about him is that he always tries to understand the personal side of the athlete, of the human being . He always calls us to talk in person.

“I see a lot of clarity in that conversation.”