Aston Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has signed a new contract.

Zych spent last season on loan at Puszcza Niepolomice in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

The keeper is a Poland youth international and was part of the provisional senior squad for the Euros last summer.

Zych joined Villa in 2020, having played for both Arka Gdynia and Zaglebie Lubin.

The length of his new deal is undisclosed.