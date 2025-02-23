Aston Villa defender Konsa: Victory over Chelsea about adapting

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa says victory over Chelsea last night was deserved.

Villa bounced back from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to a brace from Marco Asensio.

Konsa told Villa TV this morning: “I think it was a game of two halves.

“First half, I thought they did really well, obviously got the early goal which put us on the back foot. They got out of our press quite well, and we had to adapt.

“It’s important when you start the second half well. We put a lot of pressure on them.

“I think we adapted well, that was the main thing. We adapted to their press. Second half, it opened up a lot more.

“It’s not been easy, but to be able to adapt as players, I think that’s really important.

“This season, it’s been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of inconsistency, but the last two draws that we’ve had at home, we had to make sure today was three points and nothing less.”

He added: “I think the confidence has always been there. As players, we always believe in ourselves.

“Sometimes, this season, it hasn’t gone our way. We’ve drawn a lot at home. We’ve only lost one game this season at home in the Premier League."