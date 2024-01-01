Aston Villa captain McGinn concedes success will increase workload

Aston Villa captain John McGinn admits success will mean greater workload.

McGinn, who made 66 appearances last season, including the Euro 2024 commitment with Scotland, acknowledged that success could be a double-edged sword.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I think some of that is slipping away from us, especially with the Club World Cup next season. We're lucky to be well paid to do a job we love. Nobody shies away from that, but sometimes the mental side of things has to be turned off.

“At the beginning, when we got into European competitions, it was like: 'Keep playing, keep playing'. But it's difficult to produce that (performances) when you play more than 70 games a season and then you play international games.

"There's not much time to rest. It's more the mental side. Football at this level has incredible ups and downs. At the end of the season you just want to say: 'Hands up, I'm done'. But now the teams competing in the Club World Cup won't have time to do that. People's health is the most important thing."