Aston Villa boss Emery: Garcia already helping us a lot

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is confident of the potential of Andres Garcia.

The fullback arrived in January from Segunda Division Levante in Spain.

"Andres Garcia is helping us a lot,” Emery said ahead of Villa’s clash with Chelsea tonight. “We know he still has work to do to adapt to us but we know he is competing very well with his characteristics as a player.

"He will need to get better performances in the level we are but he is performing well and I am happy how we are responding and how the players are doing all they can to help us."

Emery added: “When I called him, he told me that his dream was to play in the Premier League. Every day he is training and preparing for matches.

“He has the potential. He will need time. He is helping us now and with his mentality I am really optimistic about how he will do in this way with us.”

