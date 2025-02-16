Aston Villa boss Emery admits Ipswich draw two points dropped

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Liam Delap had Ipswich ahead before Ollie Watkins' equaliser, with Axel Tuanzebe being sent off for the Tractor Boys.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We lost a very good opportunity, but we played aiming to win,” Emery said.

“The first half was a tough match when it was 11v11. We weren’t controlling the game like we are usually doing.

“They were getting a lot of duels individually and we were struggling, but even like that we had a very good chance to score with Ollie Watkins and we didn’t concede a lot.

“They were with one player less after the sending off and we were controlling the game, progressively dominating and creating chances.

“We conceded one goal so easily and it’s difficult to come back the result like we tried to do. We created chances and we played the second half dominating, sometimes playing with the control we want – doing more passes and trying to get into their box.

“We have to continue improving and try to build a team in the vision I want.

“We deserved to win and the goalkeeper saved a lot of actions. We have to accept this point because they defended very well and competed very well.”