Aston Villa announce the double signing of Matteo Ruggeri and Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa have unveiled Matteo Ruggeri and Zion Suzuki in a double deal on Wednesday morning.

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Parma to sign goalkeeper Suzuki and Atletico Madrid for defender Ruggeri as the Premier League side announced the pair this week, just days before the seasons kicks off.

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Suzuki steps in for Emiliano Martinez who is set to depart the club this summer despite his move to Italian giants Juventus collapsing over the past week.

The Japanese international will become Villa’s no.1 for manager Unai Emery who is said to keen on offloading Martinez who waved goodbye to Villa fans two years ago but is still yet to leave.

Announcing his arrival, Villa welcomed the goalkeeper who shined at the World Cup and caught the eye of several sides after he started all four of Japan’s games this summer.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Zion Suzuki from Parma.

“One of the game’s brightest prospects in his position, Suzuki has been capped 22 times at senior level by the Samurai Blue. Welcome, Zion!”

Suzuki’s unveiling came just minutes after the side revealed they had snatched up Ruggeri who will replace replace Lucas Digne, who completed an £8.5m return to Paris St-Germain on Sunday.

Villa welcomed the Italian whose move was teased last week after he and his agent posed on a private plane on the way to Birmingham.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Matteo Ruggeri from Atlético Madrid. Welcome, Matteo! 🇮🇹”

Villa begin their Premier League opener at Brighton on Sunday where Suzuki and Ruggeri may start under Emery who will be keen to kick start the campaign with 3 points.