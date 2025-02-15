Asensio excited about Villa potential

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa winger Marco Asensio says he's excited about the potential of the team.

Asensio joined Villa last month on-loan from PSG.

He told the Mirror: “In big games, everything is based on small details. I know that from my own experience.

“But I also feel the manager and coaching staff have this experience too, especially in Europe. They transmit that in the way they prepare for games. We are on a good path. 

“We are trying to build something important. This is a really young team, with lots of young lads in the squad. The most experienced ones, we are going to bring our experience to these situations; there are a couple of new boys in the dressing room now, so we have to adapt quickly to get to know them.

“This isn’t a step backward. It’s a big challenge for me. I feel quite responsible because I feel like I’m bringing all the experiences I have, playing in these competitions and in these big games and I’m really happy to be here and play with this responsibility.”

