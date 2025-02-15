Villa winger Asensio: I know Emery will bring best out of me

Marco Asensio is happy with his first weeks as an Aston Villa player.

The winger has joined Villa on-loan from PSG to the end of the season.

Asensio told the Mirror: “I spoke with Unai so many times, he transmitted lots of things to me - like how the coaching staff work, how the boys are, what Villa Park is like. He told me the faith he had in the club and what he’s creating.

“I knew people from his coaching staff. Everywhere they have been, they have had success. Throughout football they are recognised for developing and improving players. And the project that the club has is incredible. That’s one of the things that attracted me.

“I could have come here one year ago. It’s been in my mind since then because I know it’s a winning team, and the plan is to aim high and win titles. It was an opportunity. I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League. So, why not?”

Asked about the move, Asensio also stated: “Basically, nothing happened! The coach just felt that he would make other choices for players. He picked them. That was happening quite frequently during the season, I decided I needed to play and I wanted a change.

“And a key factor in my decision was that when I spoke to Unai, he told me he sees me as a No.10.

“When I left Real Madrid, I felt that was the next step in my career where I can feel more comfortable and develop more. So, when we spoke, he saw me as a No.10. That was important to me.

“I’ve known Unai for years. I know how he plays. His style suits my football and he will get the best version of me.”