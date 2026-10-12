Arteta tells Arsenal stars to adapt to unlock 'phenomenal' Eze

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is backing Eberechi Eze to start showing his top level for the Gunners.

The England international completed a £60M transfer move across London from Crystal Palace, and he ended his debut campaign under Arteta with 10 goals scored across all competitions as the ended a two-decade wait to win the Premier League.

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He's still not a starting regular for Arteta, with no goals or Premier League starts, and the Spaniard is confident the rest of the team will allow him to make the step up.

"Like everybody else, he needs to earn the right to play. That comes down to training sessions, and when you are on that pitch, to have the impact on the game that the team needs.

"Eze is going to have many opportunities to do that. His attitude is phenomenal and our players have to adapt as well to his qualities."