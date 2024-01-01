Arteta says Nwaneri could star against Tottenham after injury woes

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked if Ethan Nwaneri could be involved against Tottenham.

The two North London clubs are going head to head at the weekend in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Given their availability issues, which include Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Mikel Merino missing the game, Arteta may give other players a chance to shine.

On whether Nwaneri may play, he told reporters: “We have to adapt to (changes in the team), throughout the season we’re going to have these kind of situations.

“It happened very early, since the second game because when you look at the bench that we had against Brighton, it’s very different to the one that we probably would have expected.

“It’s the situation that we have, we have to face it, use the opportunities – the young kids have given us a lot of hope and right reasons as well to count on them, and we need to do it for sure.”