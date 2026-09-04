Arteta ready for 'beautiful' Xabi Alonso reunion as Arsenal host Chelsea

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will welcome an old friend to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as the defending Premier League champions take on Chelsea.

The Gunners have been perfect at the start of their title defence so far in 20926/27 with wins over Coventry City and Aston Villa, and no goals conceded.

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However, a clash with their fierce London rivals represents a step up, as the Blues have also won both of their matches since the summer arrival of Xabi Alonso.

Both bosses have spent heavily to bolster their squads in the last month and a North London showdown brings the two childhood pals together for the first time as managers.

"I spoke to him. I'm really happy he got the Chelsea job, as I said, it's incredible because of the history we have together.

"Now to be facing each other at such a level. Now we're managing some of the top clubs in the country which is a beautiful experience."

Arsenal faced Alonso's former team Bayer Leverkusen in last season's UEFA Champions League, following his move to Real Madrid, winning 3-1 on aggregate before going on to lose on penalties to holders PSG in the final.

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Xabi AlonsoMikel ArtetaChelseaArsenalPremier League

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