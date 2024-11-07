Arsenal boss Arteta explains Merino, Havertz substitutions in Inter Milan defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why Mikel Merino had to come off on Wednesday night.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite having more shots on goal, a Hakan Calhanoglu spot kick was enough to seal the win for Inter.

On Merino coming off at half-time due to being clattered by the opposition goalkeeper, Arteta said: "Yes."

He added: "No he was not concussed. Yesterday and today he was already not feeling great and when I looked at that I decided to take him off because I need him 100%."

"Kai (Havertz) he has a big cut," Arteta said afterwards.

"He had to come off because he needed some stitches. Hopefully he will be OK for the weekend."