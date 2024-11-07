Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta explains Merino, Havertz substitutions in Inter Milan defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why Mikel Merino had to come off on Wednesday night.

The Gunners lost 1-0 to Inter Milan in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite having more shots on goal, a Hakan Calhanoglu spot kick was enough to seal the win for Inter.

On Merino coming off at half-time due to being clattered by the opposition goalkeeper, Arteta said: "Yes." 

He added: "No he was not concussed. Yesterday and today he was already not feeling great and when I looked at that I decided to take him off because I need him 100%."

"Kai (Havertz) he has a big cut," Arteta said afterwards. 

"He had to come off because he needed some stitches. Hopefully he will be OK for the weekend."

