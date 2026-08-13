Arteta hints at fresh Arsenal start for 'incredible' Nwaneri

Arsenal signed off on their preseason campaign with a 1-1 draw against Cesc Fabregas' Como.

The Gunners have struggled for consistency during their summer schedule - with just one win from four games - and eye-catching losses to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

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With several key names unavailable due to extended post 2026 FIFA World Cup breaks, Mikel Arteta has given some of his fringe players a chance to impress, including the returning Ethan Nwaneri.

The Hale End academy graduate remains the youngest-ever Premier League player - after making his debut at the age of 15 years and 181 days in September 2022 - but his overall progress has stalled.

He scored nine goals across 37 appearances in all competitions in the 2024/25 season, but Arteta opted to loan him to Marseille for the second half of 2025/26, after signing a long-term contract extension in 2025.

Back from his time in France, the 19-year-old looks ready to grab his chance, and Arteta has been impressed by his improvement.

"He's been really good. Probably, his loan at Marseille wasn't what he expected. There was a lot of noise and change around the club.

"But he looks different and more mature. He's incredible at that. That's what six months can do to you.

"It's a different experience to be on your own, to go through tough times and witness another part of football that you have to be good enough to cope with. I'm very happy with what he's done in preseason.