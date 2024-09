Arteta: I want to be Arsenal's greatest

Mikel Arteta admits he wants to be Arsenal's greatest.

Arteta signed a new deal with the Gunners this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked if he can surpass Arsene Wenger's record as Arsenal manager, the Basque said: "I hope so.

"My goal is to be the best version of me. The best manager ever for Arsenal. That's the only goal."

The Gunners meet Tottenham on Sunday for the season's first North London derby.