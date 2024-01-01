Arteta has "faith" in Arsenal duo as new striker looks unlikely

Tribal Football
Arsenal not signing a striker this summer is very much a possibility at present. 

That is the view of manager Mikel Arteta, who spoke about the remainder of their transfer window. 

The Gunners have worked hard to bring in defender Riccardo Calafiori and are close to a deal for midfielder Mikel Merino. 

But on his frontline, when speaking to talkSPORT after a 2-0 win over Wolves, Arteta said: "I have faith in (Havertz), we have faith in (Gabriel Jesus). 

"Leandro Trossard has played in that position. 

"So we have different qualities in there and the best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them. 

"They are so good and so willing and that's what we focus on." 

