Arteta hails Arsenal triumph over Man City: A great moment for the club

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says victory over Manchester City on Sunday night was a great moment for the club.

The Gunners hammered the champions 5-1 in London.

Arteta later said, "It's a great day.

"Considering the opposition that we played, the result we got and in the manner we did it. It makes it a special day.

"A lot of things have to go your way.

"They are so good they force you to be deeper and be in a situation that you don't want to be. Sometimes you need a bit of luck and after that you have to be efficient.

"We had to be brave and it paid off.

"Things have to go your way and the line is so thin.

"I liked that the team showed a lot of personality and competitiveness."

On goalscorers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, he also said: "They play with a lot of personality. They are really brave, they have the courage, and they understand what we want. They play to make things happen. The players believe in them and that is a big thing.

"We need to continue doing the things we can control. Today was a difficult game for us and we managed to do it."