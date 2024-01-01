Tottenham boss Postecoglou: We can close gap on Arsenal - if we recognise it

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says they must recognise their weaknesses if they're to close the gap on the Premier League's title contenders.

Spurs meet Arsenal later today.

And Postecoglou said: “You have to acknowledge it.

“That’s the starting point. If you think there isn’t a massive gap, then it kind of defeats the purpose. That shouldn’t be daunting. It shouldn’t make you think it’s insurmountable. I certainly don’t think it is.

“I think the gap that exists between us and the top teams we can bridge and we can bridge very quickly.

“I don’t really line us up against a specific opponent.

“But I do think there are certain things we are already close to being the best in the competition at. The way we press and counter press. I don’t think there’s many teams that do that better than us at the moment.

“The way we can play through pressure is right up there as well. That gives us an area to focus on at the weekend, to make sure we really bring our A-game for that part of the game and then hopefully the other stuff kicks in as well.”