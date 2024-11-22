Arteta gives disappointing update on White: Ben is gonna be out for months

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed Ben White will be out for months with a unfortunate injury.

The right back is set to be out for some time after undergoing a knee operation during the international break which puts the 27 year old on the sidelines until after Christmas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking in his latest press conference Arteta was honest about the defender as he delivered the disappointing news.

“Ben is gonna be out for months. It’s been different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing.

"It’s not been improving. It got to a point a where we have to protect the player. Unfortunately, it’s going to be a few months.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play