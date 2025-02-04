Arteta "disappointed" by Arsenal's winter market

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he was left "disappointed" by their winter market campaign.

The Gunners failed to add to Arteta's squad, with a striker said to have been a priority.

The window was Arsenal's first since Edu's resignation as technical director.

"We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can make an impact," Arteta said before Arsenal's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Newcastle on Wednesday.

"With players injured, we've been impacted and we haven't achieved it.

"We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well. I think that we were.

"It's in the profile, a player that we believe can make us much better. Financially there is a lot of ways, a lot of things that we must stay in the lane that has taken us this far and from there try to improve."