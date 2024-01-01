Arteta delighted as Arsenal win at "tough" Aston Villa

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with his players after their 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Leandro Trossard was the difference as he came off the bench to score the visitors' opener. Thomas Partey also struck for the 2-0 win.

Arteta later said: "I’m very happy first of all. A really tough place to come, a great atmosphere for football, a really good team, really well coached with great collective organisation and huge individual threat. We found a way to win, especially because the team played with a lot of personality and understood the game better and better as it was going, apart from those 10-12 minutes in the second half.

"When we had to rely on certain individuals we did, like the situation of David (Raya) that is an unbelievable save. When we made the changes, the impact they had was tremendous. When the team starts to be equipped that way and starts to be able to navigate through different contexts in the match, it becomes a team that can win in every place. Today we showed that.

"First of all that when you don’t get picked there are certain ways to react. Leo is upset but he’s upset to show on the pitch how good he is, not upset then come in and because I wasn’t playing then it is like this. That’s a huge quality. When you put him in the starting XI he does exactly the same thing. That’s a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself.

"Today we had a few. When Ricky had to come in he was unbelievable. You ask Reiss to come in for five minutes, he’s the same. The boys that unfortunately didn’t have the minutes, they’re supporting the other ones. That’s what we need.

"Last year we generated more, obviously because of the context of the game when they scored first. Today they did something a little different to what we expected, especially in the first phase of our build up in the way they behave. This is what we have to do against any formation, any opponent, we are finding ways to be a threat from many areas. That’s a big compliment for the team."