Arteta confirms Timber and Saliba will miss Arsenal's final game of the season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given injury updates on William Saliba and Jurrien Timber as they are set to miss the final game against Southampton.

Saliba was forced off against Newcastle United due to a hamstring injury was replaced by Riccardo Calafiori and Arsenal went on to win the game thanks to a strike from midfielder Declan Rice. This was the Frenchman’s 100th Premier League appearance and his last this season as Arteta spoke to Premier League World TV about how he will be absent this Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

“William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle, so he's going to be out for a few weeks.”

Defensive partner Timber has not played since the Gunners were knocked out the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. The right-back is was set to have a minor procedure to solve the ankle issue that has been persistent throughout the season and Arteta confirmed that his operation has been a success.

“Jurrien had surgery yesterday on his ankle, so he'll be out for a few weeks as well.”

The North London side will face bottom of the table Southampton on Sunday night after confirming their place in next season's Champions League. With Saliba and Timber out, Arteta will have to rely on the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Miles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Califiori to keep a clean sheet and round off the season with a win.