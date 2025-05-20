Tribal Football
Most Read
Rooney calls for Man Utd to bring back iconic goalkeeper: I'd sign David de Gea back...
Bournemouth suffer Scott injury blow before Manchester City clash
STUNNER! Klopp reaches agreement with Roma
Man Utd in talks to buy TWO new strikers this week

Gallas urges Sterling to join Fulham to revive career

Shina Oludare
Gallas urges Sterling to join Fulham to revive career
Gallas urges Sterling to join Fulham to revive careerAction Plus
Former France international William Gallas has been advised to join Fulham to revive his career after a disappointing loan spell at Arsenal.

The winger joined the Gunners on a season-long loan last summer after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge but has struggled to make an impact in North London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sterling has scored only one goal in 27 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side and is set to return to Chelsea when his loan ends.

"I think it’s time for a fresh challenge for Raheem Sterling, he has the chance to show what he could do at Chelsea and then Arsenal but it hasn’t happened,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“He needs to go somewhere he will get more opportunities because even with some rotation at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta hasn’t given him that. 

“I think one of Arteta’s biggest mistakes has been a lack of rotation at times because they have picked up injuries. You have to give players a rest at certain times, but with Sterling, he must be frustrated, maybe he will want to stay in the Premier League and in London. 

“He’s 30 now, but maybe a club like Fulham could give him that opportunity and more chances to play. I'm curious to see what happens next."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSterling RaheemGallas WilliamArteta MikelFulhamArsenalChelsea