Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players

Tierney told he can leave Arsenal as Celtic interest grows

Tierney told he can leave Arsenal as Celtic interest grows
Tierney told he can leave Arsenal as Celtic interest growsAction Plus
Forgotten Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could be in line for a Celtic return.

The Scotland international has not played for the Gunners so far this season and has been told he can leave.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per talkSPORT, Celtic are monitoring his situation and may make a January move.

Many fans were surprised that Tierney did not secure an exit in the summer, given the lack of faith manager Mikel Arteta has in him.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has previously spoken about Tierney in glowing terms.

Tierney has not played since suffering a serious hamstring injury at Euro 2024 in the summer.

Mentions
Tierney KieranCelticArsenalPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Isak's future with Newcastle unclear as contract situation rumbles on
Arsenal defender Saliba receives major backlash after France performance
Arsenal keeper Raya happy competing with Simon for Spain spot