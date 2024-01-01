Tierney told he can leave Arsenal as Celtic interest grows

Forgotten Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could be in line for a Celtic return.

The Scotland international has not played for the Gunners so far this season and has been told he can leave.

Per talkSPORT, Celtic are monitoring his situation and may make a January move.

Many fans were surprised that Tierney did not secure an exit in the summer, given the lack of faith manager Mikel Arteta has in him.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has previously spoken about Tierney in glowing terms.

Tierney has not played since suffering a serious hamstring injury at Euro 2024 in the summer.