Arsenal wing-back Lewis-Skelly "so happy" after goalscoring England debut

Arsenal wing-back Myles Lewis-Skelly was floating after his goalscoring England debut in their World Cup qualifying win against Albania.

The teen struck the first England goal of the Thomas Tuchel era before Harry Kane also scored for the 2-0 win.

Lewis-Skelly later said: "I'm lost for words.

"I am so grateful for the manager to put trust in me. I am so happy. The fans made me feel at home so thank you to them."

England teammate Jude Bellingham said: "When you come into the team there are a lot of lads here to help you out.

"We wanted to do what we could to help him enjoy it and I think he did."

Tuchel also stated: "Amazing player.

"Amazing personality. He came into camp and showed straight away that it's normal to fall in love with him. It is well deserved."