England coach Tuchel satisfied with victory over Albania: But where we must improve

England coach Thomas Tuchel admits he wants more from his players after their World Cup qualifying win against Albania.

Arsenal teen Myles Lewis-Skelly struck on debut, with Bayern Munich striker and England skipper Harry Kane also scoring in the 2-0 win for Tuchel's first game in charge.

"We can do better, we have to do better," Tuchel told ITV.

"We started well, we had seven or eight minutes with 100% ball possession with a lot of passes and high energy.

"The opponent is hard to break down as they defend in a deep block. In the Euros they managed to not concede chances.

"Second half, I felt we were too slow and in general not enough runs off the ball to get behind the line."

The German, on Lewis-Skelly, also stated: "Amazing player.

"Amazing personality. He came into camp and showed straight away that it's normal to fall in love with him.

"It is well deserved."