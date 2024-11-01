Arsenal whiz Nwaneri landed scholarship "within 8 minutes on pitch"

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is someone who is rated extremely highly in the sport.

The talent got a stunning goal in a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End this week.

Nwaneri may only be 17, but he is already proving his first team credentials to manager Mikel Arteta.

Alexander Tardios, the headteacher of St John's Senior School in Enfield, lavished praise on Nwaneri this week."The first time that I saw him was at the school academy trial day," he explained, per The Express

"We had a football pitch full of academy players from various clubs.

"In such a scenario, you’re looking for a talent that might just about stand out. But when Ethan Nwaneri walked onto the pitch, he was so head and shoulders above the other children that he was passing them as if they weren’t there, which is incredible considering we’re talking about a pitch full of academy players.

"Within eight minutes I picked up my phone and texted someone with a lot of knowledge on football and asked them whether they knew a boy called Ethan Nwaneri. His simple text back to me was, 'Yes, he is spectacular'.

"We had to take him off the pitch because no other player could touch the ball, and he got his full scholarship within eight minutes of seeing him on the football pitch."

