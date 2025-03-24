Arsenal whiz Lewis-Skelly "has attributes to be as good as Cole"

Former Chelsea left-back Scott Minto has likened Myles Lewis-Skelly to England great Ashley Cole.

Lewis-Skelly scored on his England debut in their World Cup qualifying win against Albania on Friday.

Minto told talkSPORT of the 18 year-old Arsenal left-back: "I think he can be England's left-back for the next decade stroke 15 years.

"We've spoken a few times about him and obviously it's my position, so I have an opinion about lots of different positions.

"But I have something obviously special about a full-back but most definitely a left-back. Now, he's a midfielder, and I actually think that helps him a lot.

"So he'll have to make a decision in his head as to, does he... is he in the Arsenal first team just to play games right now and then eventually become that midfielder? Or is he happy to be a left-back for the rest of his career?

"If he's happy to be a left-back for the rest of his career, I genuinely think with the ability that he's got and if he's able to keep his feet on the ground and stay motivated, he can be England's left-back for the next decade.

"He can be like an Ashley Cole, whether he can be as good as Ashley Cole we'll wait and see, but I think he's got the attributes to."