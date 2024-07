Newcastle table Gnabry offer as Bayern Munich seek buyers for two fellow wingers

Newcastle United have launched a bid for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The Mirror says Newcastle have offered £40m for the Germany international.

And Bayern are prepared to sell as they seek to overhaul new coach Vincent Kompany's squad.

Fellow wingers Kingsley Coman (28) and Leroy Sané (28) are also up for sale at a similar price to the bid tabled by Newcastle for Gnabry.

Former Arsenal attacker Gnabry has a deal to 2026 with Bayern.