Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets

Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to replace Jesus

Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to replace Jesus
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to replace JesusAction Plus
Speculation is mounting that Arsenal could be eyeing Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

The ace marksman is being seen as a potential acquisition when the January transfer window opens. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Throughout the summer, there was chatter about Arsenal's search for a fresh striker to bolster their goal scoring threat. 

With Eddie Nketiah's transfer to Crystal Palace, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the main attackers.

According to Tutto Juve, Vlahovic is one who the Gunners would love to bring into the club.

Whether a deal can be done midseason, given Juve will be chasing trophies, is unclear

Mentions
Gabriel JesusVlahovic DusanHavertz KaiNketiah EddieArsenalJuventusPremier LeagueSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus star Locatelli: Arsenal regrets?
Ally McCoist exclusive: Man City without Rodri; Shearer, Lineker not in class of sci-fi Haaland; underrated Havertz
REVEALED: Haaland told Arteta to "stay humble" after late Man City equaliser