Arsenal U21 coach Ali happy with Salmon (15) debut in victory over Middlesbrough

Arsenal U21 coach Mehmet Ali was eager to highlight the debut of Marli Salmon after victory over Middlesbrough.

The 15 year-old defender made his U21 debut against Boro on the day. Salmon plays at centre-half and right-back.

Ali told the club's website afterwards: “It makes you really proud. In under-21s football that happens, even in first team football, you have to find a way of adapting, evolving and the message we give to all these lads is be ready.

“Be ready whether you’re playing u16s, u18s, u21s or even going to support the first team, and I thought our senior boys did that really well tonight supporting the younger lads.

“Special mention to Marli (Salmon) as an u16 stepping up, he had mock exams on Tuesday, trained with us yesterday and performed like he did today which was great!”