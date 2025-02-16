Arsenal attacker Havertz confirms successful surgery

Tribal Football
Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz has confirmed successful hamstring surgery.

The Germany international suffered the setback last week in Dubai during Arsenal's warm weather training camp.

The injury is expected to leave him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Havertz posted to social media: “The last few days have been tough to process both physically and mentally. But yesterday was a good day. A successful op and a win.

“Thanks for all the messages of support over the last few days, it’s really helped.

“I’m now focused on my journey to full fitness and giving all the support I can give to the team in the background.”

