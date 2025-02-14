Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER

Winger Bukayo Saka is set to miss another eight weeks as Arsenal’s injury crisis worsens.

The winger’s hamstring injury, sustained in December, could keep him out until mid-April.

Arsenal had initially hoped he would return next month, but his recovery has been slower than expected.

Photos from the club’s training camp in Dubai showed Saka working through rehab drills, per The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is now left with just Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and Ethan Nwaneri as experienced attacking options.

With Saka’s explosiveness dependent on his right leg, Arsenal are unwilling to take any risks, meaning his total absence could stretch to four months.