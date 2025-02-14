Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Chelsea boss Maresca announces Jackson blow; declares Jorgensen his No1
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Leicester fans plan protest for Arsenal clash

Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKER
Arsenal suffer new Saka SHOCKERAction Plus
Winger Bukayo Saka is set to miss another eight weeks as Arsenal’s injury crisis worsens.

The winger’s hamstring injury, sustained in December, could keep him out until mid-April.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal had initially hoped he would return next month, but his recovery has been slower than expected.

Photos from the club’s training camp in Dubai showed Saka working through rehab drills, per The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is now left with just Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and Ethan Nwaneri as experienced attacking options.

With Saka’s explosiveness dependent on his right leg, Arsenal are unwilling to take any risks, meaning his total absence could stretch to four months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaka BukayoArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal deliver update on Saka recovery
White, Saka to join Arsenal Dubai camp
Arteta says he has full support from Arsenal's hierarchy to buy striker