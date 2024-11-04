Tribal Football
Arsenal stunned as Edu leaves director role to join Forest
Arsenal have been left shocked by sporting director Edu's decision to leave the club this week.

The Brazilian was promoted to the role in November 2022, having previously been technical director.

Edu, an ex-player who won the Premier League at the club, was an ally of manager Mikel Arteta.

Per Sky Sports News, he is being lined up for a role within owner Evangelos Marinakis' clubs, which include Nottingham Forest.

According to the Independent, Edu has been talking with Marinakis and is ready to take a job with him.

Arsenal will be disappointed to have lost him and will now have to begin the search for a replacement.

