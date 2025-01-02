Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus eager to keep up goalscoring form

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is eager to keep up his goalscoring.

The Brazilian struck in victory at Brentford on Wednesday.

“That’s what it’s all about, me as a No9,” said Gabriel Jesus.

“Obviously, I want to drop, I want to play, sometimes, it’s not just my game to be there. But if I want to score goals I have to be there. I have to wait for the ball for some tap ins or like today, rebounds, so I’m happy with that.

“With my positions to be always there, in the right time and right place to try to score goals. So, I could be in the right place and score so I’m really happy with that.”

He added: “I just want to keep winning and scoring and helping the team, the club, to be there always fighting for the title,” Jesus added.

“I know it’s a long way, we have to look for ourselves and then obviously after, we want the top of the league to drop points but we have to look at ourselves and do our job like we did today.”