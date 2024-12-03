Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP
Man Utd set to offer winger new contract after fantastic form under Amorim
Genoa coach Vieira "happy" with Balotelli after victory at Udinese

Arsenal set to rotate side against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal set to rotate side against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms
Arsenal set to rotate side against Man Utd as defensive crisis loomsAction Plus
Arsenal could have to shuffle their pack for their Premier League game against Manchester United.

The Red Devils are visiting the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With the Gunners in fine form, it appears that only injuries could derail their chances of claiming all three points.

Per The Mirror, Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt for the game, as is fellow defender Riccardo Calaifori.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White long term absentees, Arsenal are stretched thin at the back.

They may also be without midfielders Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey for the contest.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenGabriel MagalhaesCalafiori RiccardoTomiyasu TakehiroArsenalManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim keen to ease expectations facing Arsenal
FA CUP 3RD RND DRAW: Arsenal host Man Utd in blockbuster; Tamworth land Spurs
Man Utd boss Amorim says Yoro in squad for Arsenal