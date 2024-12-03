Arsenal set to rotate side against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms

Arsenal could have to shuffle their pack for their Premier League game against Manchester United.

The Red Devils are visiting the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday under new boss Ruben Amorim.

With the Gunners in fine form, it appears that only injuries could derail their chances of claiming all three points.

Per The Mirror, Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt for the game, as is fellow defender Riccardo Calaifori.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White long term absentees, Arsenal are stretched thin at the back.

They may also be without midfielders Mikel Merino and Thomas Partey for the contest.

