Arsenal set to loan out goalkeeper to Premier League rivals

Arsenal are said to be considering a loan bid from Wolves for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Gunners may be willing to part with the English shot stopper for one season, even if the deal only includes an option to buy.

Per Evening Standard, Arsenal had initially preferred to sell Ramsdale this summer.

But they are willing to compromise, as they know that he wants to play regularly.

Bournemouth are also interested in pursuing a loan deal for Ramsdale, given they want a new goalkeeper.

However, they are not willing to put up the money to sign him permanently either.

