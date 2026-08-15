Arsenal's Gabriel reveals he will use UCL final loss as "motivation" for Community Shield

Arsenal star Gabriel has admitted the Champions League final loss is a huge motivation ahead of the Community Shield this weekend.

Premier League holders Arsenal and FA Cup champions Manchester City clash at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Sunday in what should be an entertaining clash.

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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed Enzo Maresca to do an “unbelievable job” after replacing legendary manager Pep Guardiola but will be hoping the Italian slips on Sunday afternoon.

This clash comes just a few months following Arsenal’s Champions League final loss against Paris Saint-Germain in which Gabriel fired the final penalty over the bar, sealing the win for the French giants.

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the game, Gabriel admitted that such a miss will only motivate him and his team.

"For me especially, (the Champions League final loss) is a motivation and, of course, we want to win every trophy. But we know the process, and I'm motivated to go again and win as many trophies as possible.

"I've been at this club for almost six years, and the fans, what everyone inside the club did for us to be in the best position to compete every year for trophies.

"The motivation comes from inside, and from our team-mates. I can see how every player wants to win, and so you then have even more motivation to give everything.

"Yes, I think, like I say, it's motivation for us, and we know the quality we have in our team. How we want to win again and, of course, we have five trophies to play for, and we go for it."

City won the FA Cup and League Cup in Guardiola’s final season but finished as Premier League runners-up behind Arsenal who can secure early bragging rights this weekend ahead of their first clash against Coventry.