Arteta backs Maresca to make big impact at Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed Enzo Maresca to do an "unbelievable job" after replacing Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager.

Premier League champions Arsenal and FA Cup holders City meet in the Community Shield in Cardiff on Sunday in Maresca's first showpiece occasion since Guardiola quit at the end of last season.

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Arteta, once Guardiola's assistant at City, paid tribute to his old boss during a pre-match press conference on Friday but expects Arsenal's title rivals to remain a force under former Chelsea manager Maresca.

"First of all for the Premier League, I think for the country, I think the way he has opened a different way of understanding the game. Here, I think he has escalated the Premier League to a different level," Arteta said of Guardiola, who won 20 major trophies during his 10-year spell in charge of City.

"I was very lucky to be part of that for four years and understand and witness how it's done daily. I think it's remarkable and unique.

"I would say that he's the best coach in the history of football. For many reasons, he's done it in different countries, in different ways. So, I think he will be missed in the Premier League."

City won the FA Cup and League Cup in Guardiola's final season but finished as Premier League runners-up behind Arsenal.

Arteta, who ended Arsenal's 22-year wait for a Premier League title, added: "It's been a pleasure and now it's Enzo. I know him well and he will provide something different to the club.

"What I know is that Enzo has the personality, the character, and especially the knowledge to have an unbelievable job there.

"That's why he's been selected, because they could probably pick anybody and they've gone for Enzo for the right reasons.

"He has demonstrated that at every level. What he's done to the Champions League and what he's done, when he's been at Chelsea and now here, so I have no doubt that he will do a great job."