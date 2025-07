Arsenal preparing for five (at least) senior sales

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to oversee a major clearout in the coming weeks.

While Arsenal have brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners are also closing on deals for Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP), Noni Madueke (Chelsea) and Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia).

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says Arsenal now must clear space and are open to offers for Oleks Zinchenko, Karl Hein, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

Discussions are also being held over the future of Jakub Kiwior.

Arteta has already overseen the departures Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney.