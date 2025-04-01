Arsenal open pre-contract talks with Bayern Munich winger Sane

Arsenal are in talks with Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Off contract in June, Sane is free to discuss pre-contract terms with any foreign club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says Arsenal are now in discussions with Sane's minders about a return to England.

The former Manchester City winger is regarded highly by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, with the pair having worked together at the Etihad.

Sane is also open to staying with Bayern - and at reduced terms - but management are yet to make contact about new terms.