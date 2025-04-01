Tribal Football
Most Read
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
REVEALED: Five players on Man Utd shortlist to replace Real Madrid target Fernandes
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
Man United name Antony price tag ahead of summer overhaul

Arsenal open pre-contract talks with Bayern Munich winger Sane

Paul Vegas
Arsenal open pre-contract talks with Bayern Munich winger Sane
Arsenal open pre-contract talks with Bayern Munich winger SaneČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Bernd Feil/M.i.S.
Arsenal are in talks with Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Off contract in June, Sane is free to discuss pre-contract terms with any foreign club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says Arsenal are now in discussions with Sane's minders about a return to England.

The former Manchester City winger is regarded highly by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, with the pair having worked together at the Etihad.

Sane is also open to staying with Bayern - and at reduced terms - but management are yet to make contact about new terms.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSane LeroyArsenalBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Harry Kane 'would love' for Arsenal target to stay at Bayern Munich
REVEALED: Kimmich rejected two bigger offers to re-sign with Bayern Munich
Arsenal making move for Bayern Munich star Sane