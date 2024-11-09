Arsenal midfielder Vieira: Porto helping me to return to who I am

Tribal Football
Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira feels he's finding his best form again with Porto.

Vieira returned to Porto on-loan this season and discussed his progress after their Champions League defeat at Lazio in midweek.

The Portugal international said, "I feel better and better, it was a complicated phase for me, I have had some injuries.

"Now I'm coming back and gradually returning to my football, what I really am. And I'm one more to help this club.

"I will give my maximum and we will continue in the fight for qualification."

