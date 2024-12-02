Arsenal midfielder Jorginho: How do you stop Gabriel at set-pieces?

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has no doubts opposition defences struggle to handle Gabriel Magalhaes at set-pieces.

Gabriel has scored twice this past week in wins at West Ham and Sporting CP.

"I’m not gonna tell you,” said a smiling Jorginho when asked how Gabriel can be stopped.

“He’s really good and I think it requires a lot of work from the whole team and everyone does their job and then he’s a real threat, and he’s been so helpful to us.”

On Gabriel's goal celebration - which is claimed to have been taken from Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres - Jorginho says it's been a topic inside the Arsenal dressing room.

“We make fun of it (Gabriel’s celebration) and he has fun with it as well, so I think it’s great stuff what’s happening,” said Jorginho.

