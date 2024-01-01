Arsenal make Saliba appeal decision

Arsenal are not going to be appealing William Saliba’s red card against Bournemouth.

The Premier League title contenders do feel as though the decision was harsh on Saliba.

They are especially upset after Tosin Adarabioyo was not sent off for Chelsea against Liverpool for a similar last man foul.

However, football.london states that there will not be an appeal of the straight red.

The Frenchman will miss their Premier League game against Liverpool next weekend.

“(The team is) absolutely galvanised and they show their teeth and they fight against the situation," manager Mikel Arteta stated this week.

"They say, ‘OK, this is what we have to play, how we have to do it. We're going to do it and we are happy with that’. But we understand as well the margins of being successful and earning the results that we want minimises and obviously we need to change that.”