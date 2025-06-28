Arsenal maintain contact with Aston Villa winger Rogers

Arsenal are maintaining contact with Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers.

The Daily Express says Gunners chief Andrea Berta has been speaking with agents for Rogers for the past month.

Berta is in the market for a new winger signing and while Villa could demand £70m to sell, Rogers still represents a cheaper option than fellow Arsenal targets Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

Arsenal are yet to hold formal talks with Villa over Rogers' availability, but they could be brought to the table given Profit & Sustainability concerns.

The likes of Emi Martinez and Jacob Ramsey could also be on the move in the coming weeks.