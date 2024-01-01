Arsenal listening to offers for Tierney

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is expected to leave permanently in the summer.

The Gunners sent Tierney out on loan to Real Sociedad for all of last term.

However, he did not do well enough to earn a permanent move, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stating that he will exit Arsenal regardless of where he ends up.

He wrote in his Daily Briefing: "Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, is back at Arsenal after his loan spell at Real Sociedad, but he’s expected to leave again.

"Tierney’s departure seems a real possibility, but whether it’s permanently or on another loan will depend on the proposals that come in for him.

“Despite links, I’m not aware of concrete proposals now from Newcastle, but his future is open because Arsenal consider him among players who could leave this summer to make profit."