Arsenal legend Rosicky admits "poor lifestyle habits" led to intensive care

Former Arsenal star Tomas Rosicky has spent time in intensive care after being hospitalised due to heart issues in recent weeks.

Rosicky played 247 times for Arsenal across a 10-year spell at the club and retired from football in 2017 back at his boyhood club Sparta Prague and became their sporting director in 2018. The Czech international suffered a health scare following issues with his heart but confirmed in a statement released on the club’s official website that he is okay and is back at home.

“As a player and sporting director, I’ve always gone all in. Full effort, no hesitation. But this situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself. Poor lifestyle habits, lack of physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately brought me here.

“The good news is that I’m expected to make a full recovery, though I’m currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director. I’ll remain in touch with my colleagues as we’ve always operated as a team. We have a clear vision, strategy, and structured processes in place. The guys will take care of it.”

In a statement, the Czech side said:

"Our sporting director, Tomas Rosicky, was unexpectedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit last Tuesday due to heart-related issues.

"Neither Tomas nor the club will disclose further details. Fortunately, no surgery was required. Tomas, you have our full support. We’re all thinking of you.

"Until this official announcement, only a few closest members of the club and his family were aware of the situation.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, both the club and Tomas chose to communicate publicly only after he was released into home care late last week."

Rosicky remains in his role with Sparta, which he has held since December 2018. Vice-chairman Frantisek Cupr added that the former Gunners star will continue to help the club from home.

“Tom and I carefully laid out the direction for the upcoming season, and we’re continuing that work. This includes negotiations with a new head coach and further shaping of the squad. He has our full support. His hospitalization affected me deeply, and I wish him a smooth and full recovery.

“Tomas remains in contact with the club and will continue to support us in a consultative role. Together with Tomas Sivok, we’re working intensively, and in the coming months we’ll evaluate the future structure of our sporting leadership. In the meantime, Tomas Sivok’s appointment ensures stability and continuity.”