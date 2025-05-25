Raya & Sels share Premier League Golden Glove award

Tribal Football
Adam Davy, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Arsenal's David Raya and Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels shared the Premier League Golden Glove, each keeping 13 clean sheets.

Before the final Premier League games on Sunday, both goalkeepers had 13 clean sheets. 

However, they both conceded on the final day. While Sels conceded in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea, Raya leaked a goal despite the Gunners’ 2-1 triumph over relegated Southampton.

Nevertheless, they shared the Golden Glove prize for the 2024-25 season.

While Raya kept up his top goalkeeper form, winning the 2023-24 Golden Glove with 16 clean sheets for the North Londoners last season, Sels played a key role in Forest’s rise from relegation danger to European contenders. 

